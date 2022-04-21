Ahsan Iqbal, CM Murad Ali Shah discuss K-IV, KCR projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which they held a detailed discussion over K-IV, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway projects, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that the development work on the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was stopped in the last four years.

He said that nine industries zones were slated to be started in 2020. The first industrial zone will now be made functional in 2024, the second in 2025 and the third in 2027.

The federal minister said that the coalition government will cope with the challenges through mutual understanding. He added that several tasks will have to be completed in a short period.

Iqbal said that the KCR project is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He vowed that the development work on the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway will be expedited.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that no work was done on the KCR project during the last three years. CM Shah added that the development projects of Sindh were neglected by the previous government. He urged expediting work on the K-IV project.

