Ahsan Iqbal emphasises need for digital economy for sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has termed digital economy as vital to ensure sustainable development of the country.

The planning minister made these remarks while speaking at the panel discussion titled: “Industrialisation & Digital Era Connectivity,” organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency in Beijing today.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that industrialisation and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth, and global connectivity.

However, the federal minister emphasised the harmonisation in digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums.

Ahsan Iqbal said the combination of industrialisation and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The startups and small businesses can leverage digital platforms and technologies to reach global markets and disrupt traditional industries,” he added.

He highlighted the key initiatives taken by the government in the field including the establishment of National Centers in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, automation & Robotics, Big Data & Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing and Nanotechnology.

As regards to the CPEC, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is greatly benefiting from infrastructure development under the corridor project.