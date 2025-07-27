Ahsan Iqbal highlights Gwadar’s mineral potential in meeting with Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Sunday and underscored the vast potential for mineral exploration in and around Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, also attended the meeting, which included senior officials from both sides, according to a news release.

The two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and discussed preparations for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, where key decisions are expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that the first phase of CPEC had been successfully completed and emphasized that the second phase would focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology, and social development.

“Connecting CPEC to Central Asian states will contribute to regional economic stability and integration,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing the security and implementation of CPEC projects.

The minister reiterated that the development of Gwadar and the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) remain top priorities for the government. “Pakistan is fully committed to harnessing the port’s full potential,” he added.

He pointed out the vast potential for mineral exploration in and around Gwadar. “With the development of modern infrastructure, its mineral resources can be fully capitalized,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further discussed ongoing collaboration with China in the agriculture sector, noting that Pakistani agriculture graduates trained in China would play a key role in addressing climate change impacts.

He also stressed the national importance of the Pakistan Space Centre and said China would play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely completion of this strategic initiative.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s continued commitment to Pakistan’s development and assured that bilateral cooperation would further expand in the years ahead.