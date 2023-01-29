Ahsan Iqbal holds Imran Khan responsible for petrol price hike

NAROWAL: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has held former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the recent hike in fuel prices and ongoing inflation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The nation is witnessing inflation and economic crisis due to imprudent policies of the previous Imran Khan-led government,” the planning minister said while addressing PML-N’s workers convention in Narowal.

Ahsan Iqbal lambasted the former premier for signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on “difficult terms and conditions”.

Praising PML-N’s previous tenure, the minister said that his party put the country on right track during its previous tenure under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, claiming that the country was rapidly progressing in 2018.

Read More: Govt increases petroleum levy on diesel

Govt jacks up fuel prices

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

Comments