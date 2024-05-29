web analytics
Ahsan Iqbal receives award from Asian Productivity Organisation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof Ahsan Iqbal received an award from the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Kuala Lumpur for his outstanding contribution to socio-economic development efforts through policy, strategic thinking, effective leadership and management.

He received the award at the 66th meeting of the Governing Body of the Asian Productivity Organisation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as the organisation includes 21 countries, including Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

He was awarded for his achievements during all his tenures as federal minister, implementing innovative projects to increase productivity in Pakistan through international networks.

Ahsan Iqbal formulated progressive policies and regulations that contributed significantly to Pakistan’s productive agenda and overall development. The award recognizes individuals who have made exemplary contributions to improving national or regional socio-economic productivity through their work, inspiring ideas, and influence, it added.

The Organisation, established in 1961, promotes productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation, committed to sustainable socio-economic development through policy advisory services in various sectors.

