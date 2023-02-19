Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal returned the official vehicle provided to him for use as federal minister.

The federal minister returned the vehicle in order to implement austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overcome the current economic challenges faced by the country.

In his letter to the secretary Cabinet Division, the federal minister requested to take back his official V8 vehicle and instead of it grant him a small car for official use.

Iqbal was of the view that everyone should act responsibly in the face of extremely critical economic situation of the country and show some sense of austerity.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister had also issued direction to Cabinet for reducing all non-developmental expenses to minimize burden from the national exchequer.

