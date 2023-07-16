Ahsan Iqbal says PTI chairman wanted Pakistan to default

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman wanted Pakistan to default, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, the federal minister said that the government made a tough decision to stabilize the country’s economy.

He lambasted the PTI chief saying that he wanted Pakistan to default but with the efforts of the PDM government, the country is not going to default now.

The federal minister said that PTI led previous government damaged the CPEC projects, and the government has now started the pending projects again.

The PDM government addressed the water problem in Gwadar soon after coming into power and the electricity 100mw transmission line was completed for Gwadar from Iran.

Earlier in June, a US-based financial news service, Bloomberg warned Pakistan of an economic default if the country did not avail International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

But Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saved the country from default and revived stock market confidence.

“The bullish trend in the market expected to persist for at least 10 days. It will also boost the value of the Rupee, attract investment, save the country from default, and create space for a new government to tackle the crisis,” experts said in their comments.

“The deal with the IMF is better than expectations,” Mohammad Suhail, an economic expert said. “It will also help the new government to tackle the crisis,” he added.