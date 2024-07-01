Ahsan Iqbal stresses export growth, industrial development

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the need to enhance exports, increase per-animal yield in agriculture, develop promising industrial clusters, and address structural issues to achieve rapid economic growth.

He was talking to a delegation of a leading global management consulting firm Kearney during a meeting in Islamabad today to explore support for Pakistan’s private investment initiatives.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal elaborated on the 5Es Framework that is a cornerstone of the National Economic Transformation Plan, aimed at fostering stability and laying the foundation for future growth in Pakistan.

The framework focuses on exports, economic growth, energy, education, and equality.

He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation, self-sufficiency in energy, and equitable development in the social sector.

The leading global management consulting firm has been engaged to support the Ministry’s specific requirements in catalysing private investment in Pakistan.

The firm will work closely with the Ministry and other stakeholders to identify areas of support and provide guidance on approvals and assignments.

The meeting aimed to leverage Kearney’s expertise to drive economic growth and stability in Pakistan.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of collaboration and concerted efforts to achieve the country’s strategic goals.