Ahsan Iqbal visits Nankana Sahib on Guru Nanak birth anniversary

NANKANA SAHAB: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan here on 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal felicitated Sikh pilgrims attending the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

“Baba Guru Nanak teaches the lesson of religious harmony and tolerance,” addressing Sikh Yatrees Ahsan Iqbal said. “Pakistan was found to extend freedom to the people of all faiths,” federal minister said.

“The follower of all faiths have complete religious freedom in Pakistan,” he said.

Apart of other parts of the world around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims have arrived from India in Pakistan through Wagah border crossing on Sunday, to attend the birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

Punjab Additional Secretary Shrines, Rana Shahid, President of Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Amar Singh and government officials received the Yatrees from India at Wagah Border.

Pakistan Railways run three special trains for the Sikh pilgrims from Wagah station to Nankana Sahib station.

The pilgrims will return to India on the 15th of November.

Comments