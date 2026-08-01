Ahsan Iqbal wins defamation case against PTI’s Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday accepted Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan presided over the defamation hearing against the former federal minister and PTI leader.

Ruling in favor of Ahsan Iqbal, the court ordered Murad Saeed to pay Rs 2.5 million in damages to the minister for damaging his reputation.

“Allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and illegal kickbacks against Ahsan Iqbal constitute defamation,” the judge stated, noting that Murad Saeed failed to prove his claims.

While Ahsan Iqbal had originally demanded Rs 10 billion in compensation, the court declared that amount excessive in light of the available evidence.

However, the court acknowledged that Saeed’s disputed statements severely tarnished Ahsan Iqbal’s credibility, respect, and honor, creating a negative public impression. The judge added that the allegations were a direct attack on Iqbal’s character and standing.

According to the court verdict, Murad Saeed neither appeared before the court nor submitted any evidence to substantiate his claims against Ahsan Iqbal.

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Murad Saeed had leveled corruption allegations against Ahsan Iqbal back in 2019 regarding the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project.