Ahsan Iqball urges transporters to call off strike, hold talks

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday urged transporters to call off strike to resolve issues with talks.

He said the Pakistan’s biggest challenge has been increasing exports adding that the government has been ready to hold talks with transporters and resolve their problems.

In a video message to transporters, Ahsan Iqbal said that disruption in transportation of exports has not been in the interest of the country. “Several exporters have said that their export orders have been under threat”, minister said.

He said currently increasing exports rapidly is the key requirement of the country. “Pakistan needs every single dollar to stabilize the national economy,” Iqbal urged.

“It will be an injustice with the country to create any hurdle in free flow of exports,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He called the transporters and their unions to call off the strike and hold talks to resolve the issues.