Ahsan Khan has extended his support to Indian actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill by reacting to the announcement of her upcoming song, India Pakistan, from the Punjabi film Ishqnama.

Shehnaaz recently unveiled the first-look poster of the track on Instagram, announcing that the song would be released soon. The poster features the actress alongside her co-star in a regal setting, teasing what appears to be a romantic number from the upcoming film.

Among the many reactions, Ahsan Khan’s comment caught fans’ attention. The Sukoon actor wrote, “Interesting!!”, showing his excitement and support for Shehnaaz’s latest project.

The interaction comes as no surprise, as Shehnaaz Gill has often expressed her admiration for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress has openly praised Pakistani dramas and artists, winning the hearts of fans across the border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz was seen grooving to the viral original soundtrack of the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, sung by Asim Azhar. Sharing the clip on social media, she revealed she was “obsessed” with the song.

Ishqnama is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 24, 2026. The song features vocals by G Khan and Jasmeen Akhtar, with lyrics and composition by Jaani and music by B Praak.