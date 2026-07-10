Ahsan Khan pens emotional tribute on his father's death

Ahsan Khan announced the grave news of his father’s death through a social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ahsan Khan posted a carousel of images featuring sweet memories of him with his parents. In the caption of the post, he mentioned, “Some losses remind us of the greatest truth, that nothing in this world is permanent, and everything belongs to God”. He continued, “My father was a truly wonderful man and the reason I am who I am today.”

Khan also noted, “I am deeply grateful to everyone who reached out, showed love, and stood by me during this difficult time.” In the end, he mentioned, “Your kindness reminded me that I was never alone, and it meant more than you will ever know”.

The post resonated with fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded Khan’s comments to offer condolences and send love to the grieving family.

Khan is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors and television hosts, admired for his performances in hit dramas.