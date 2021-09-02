Save the date: Ahsan Mohsin, Minal Khan announce valima reception

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wants us to ‘Save the date’ of his valima reception with Minal Khan.

Their nikkah will take place on September 10 and their valima reception will be held on September 12.

Ahsan shared the invitation of his valima ceremony on Instagram.

“Save the date – 12/09/21,” he wrote. Minal, also sharing the invitation card, jokingly wrote “Ready hojayein Ahsan (Get Ready Ahsan).

The couple had took to Instagram on August 28 to share a picture of their wedding invite with fans and followers, much like they shared their engagement invites back in June.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” Minal wrote, before tagging fiance Ahsan and saying, “Where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever.”

Ahsan also shared the invite with his own followers, excitedly announcing, “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!” He went on to proclaim his love for Minal, tagging her to say, “I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”

Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan and friends had also hosted a small dinner in honour of the bride-to-be, with Minal sharing pictures from the night on her Instagram just before announcing her wedding date. “What a wonderful night hosted by my sister,” she said.

Minal and Ahsan, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their baat pakki in May with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance. read more

Just a month later, in June, the couple sat down to officially exchange rings among close friends and family in a gorgeous albeit small engagement ceremony.

Minal Khan is known for her work in several projects namely Jalan and Ishq Hai