Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tends to injured fiance Minal Khan

Newly engaged couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram found themselves in the hospital this weekend after Minal seemingly injured her foot.

News about Minal’s hospitalisation started doing rounds on social media after Ahsan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of her in a hospital bed with a sweet message that read, “Get well soon.”

While fans were left curious about her health, Minal herself took to her Instagram stories shortly after to update them, sharing a picture of her bandaged foot.

Well… as long as you have a loving fiance by your side, we’re sure the injury doesn’t feel too bad!

Minal and Ahsan got engaged earlier in June in a glittering, star-studded ceremony with close friends and family in attendance, with pictures and videos from the event going viral for days after.

The couple first made their romance public on Minal’s birthday in 2020, followed by an informal engagement on Valentine’s Day! They then had a baat pakki event over Eid ul Fitr in Mar where their families officially met.