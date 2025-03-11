FO issues statement over Pakistan ambassador’s deportation from US

The Pakistani Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahsan Wagan, was denied entry into the United States (US) and deported from Los Angeles Airport despite possessing a valid visa and the necessary documents.

According to diplomatic sources, Ahsan Wagan was detained at the Los Angeles Airport and subsequently deported. The diplomat was visiting the US on a private trip when American immigration authorities stopped him.

The reasons behind this decision are unclear, but sources suggest that administrative corruption allegations during his previous posting in the US may have contributed to this incident.

AhsanWagan has served in Pakistan’s diplomatic service in a number of important roles. His previous positions include minister/charge d’affaires in Niamey, Niger; deputy consul general in Los Angeles; deputy chief of mission and then ambassador in Muscat, Oman; and second secretary at the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office issued a statement over the incident and said that Ahsan Wagan was on a private visit to the US. It added that further investigation are underway.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, he had also been in charge of crisis management and consular affairs.

This development comes amidst rumors of a potential travel ban to be announced by US authorities, which may affect several countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.