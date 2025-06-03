No one likes standing in long lines, filling endless forms, or waiting days for a simple request to be processed. In a world where everything is getting faster and smarter, banking in Pakistan needs to step up, specially when it comes to Service Quality.

Where We Are Now

Banks have come a long way. Most offer Mobile Apps, QMatic Systems, WhatsApp Banking and Digital Account Opening. But still, many customers walk into branches and leave frustrated. Why? Long Turnaround Times (TATs), low teller limits, rigid processes, and staff that may not be fully trained to handle service expectations.

In short, we’ve made progress, but we’re not there yet.

What Needs to Change

To truly improve Service Quality, we don’t just need better systems, we need intelligent solutions powered by AI, combined with more human-centered service. Here is what can make a real difference:

➢ Let machines handle the repetitive stuff; like filling forms, verifying details, and processing simple transactions. This cuts waiting time and frees staff to focus on real customer needs.

➢ Artificial Intelligence is not just about robots or sci-fi anymore, it’s already working quietly behind the scenes in many industries, including banking. And it can be a game-changer for Service Quality in Pakistan too. Here is how AI can help us:

Predict customer needs by looking at their habits and suggesting the right product at the right time; like a friendly automatic reminder before they even ask.

Fix problems faster by spotting patterns in complaints or delays so we can solve issues before they grow.

Understand emotions by picking up on frustration or satisfaction in messages or calls, helping us respond with more care.

It is not about replacing people, but helping them serve better.

➢ If a customer can pay bills in two clicks online, why does it take 15 minutes at a counter? Time to review and simplify how we do things at branches.

➢ Tellers shouldn’t have to call supervisors every time someone wants to withdraw more than a set amount. Raising limits (where safe) can save time and hassle.

➢ Service Excellence doesn’t happen by accident. Staff need regular, practical training, especially after mystery shopping results or product changes. A confident team is a happy customer.

➢ Let’s upgrade our queue systems to not just manage lines, but also:

Collect real-time feedback.

Alert staff when someone is waiting too long.

Let customers leave suggestions right there.

Imagine being able to handle basic services, like bill payments or deposits, across any bank, from any branch. That’s the power of collaboration.

While technology is important, let’s not forget the human side of service. Customers remember how you made them feel more than anything else. Empathy, just listening, understanding, and responding with care, can turn a frustrating visit into a memorable one. This is what global banks are now focusing on: using AI for speed, but keeping humans for heart. We should also find this balance.

It’s About Expectations, Not Just Transactions

Customers don’t just want transactions, they want experiences. They want to feel heard, valued, and respected. With the right mix of technology, training, and empathy, banks in Pakistan can create service that truly stands out.

The future of banking service is not just fast, it’s smart, simple, and human. Let’s build that future together.

Muhammad Umar Pasha is Group Head – Service Quality, Corporate Communications & Marketing at Al Baraka Bank