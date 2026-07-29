KARACHI, July 29: Experts have warned that blindly relying on artificial intelligence-based search tools can be dangerous, urging users to exercise caution and verify information independently.

AI-powered search tools have grown rapidly in popularity. However, a new study has raised serious questions about their accuracy and reliability.

According to researchers, AI systems sometimes treat an ordinary Reddit post with the same credibility as an official government website. The consequences of this can spill over into daily life.

One recent example involved an AI search engine reporting the death of US President Donald Trump as fact. It later emerged that the claim was taken from a satirical post on Reddit, which the AI had mistakenly identified as a credible source.

Experts say large language models often pull information from a wide range of websites, forums, and user-generated content on social media. If a post is written in a convincing way, even if it is unverified or misleading, AI may present it as factual.

A recent study found that modern AI research agents source nearly half of their answers from Reddit, Wikipedia, and other user-created websites. This is why false or deliberately spread information sometimes ends up in AI responses.

In one experiment, researchers showed that even a short comment with just a few words on a random internet forum could influence AI recommendations. As a result, the AI began suggesting an ordinary location as the “best choice,” despite there being no credible basis for the claim.

*Rise of “Answer Engine Optimization”*

Experts also point to a growing trend called Answer Engine Optimization, or AEO. Some companies and brands are now publishing specific content on forums and in comment sections to influence AI results.

Critics warn that if misused, AEO could become a tool for misleading the public.

Specialists advise users not to immediately trust information provided by AI. Instead, they should verify it through independent and credible sources, especially for topics related to health, finance, politics, or other critical areas.

“Verifying AI-generated information with authentic and reliable sources is the best way to avoid confusion and misinformation,” experts said.