AI to be used in Pakistani courts

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) has issued national guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the authority of judges in delivering verdicts will remain unchanged, with AI to be used as a supportive tool.

The guidelines aim to improve transparency, efficiency, and overall performance within the judicial system.

The statement further clarifies that the guidelines outline key principles, including the prevention of bias, ensuring accountability, maintaining transparency, and safeguarding data protection.

It also highlighted the areas where the use of AI tools will be allowed, such as case management, legal research, document handling, as well as predictive analysis and data-driven insights.

The statement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also emphasises capacity-building, stating that judges and court staff will receive specialised training to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies.

It added that the national framework will be implemented while preserving the autonomy of all high courts.

The Supreme Court also describes the introduction of AI in the judicial system of Pakistan as a milestone.