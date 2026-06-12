LAHORE: In a landmark move against deepfakes and the misuse of artificial intelligence, the Punjab government has prepared new legislation aimed at protecting artists from unauthorized AI-generated voice and face cloning.

The proposed law, titled the Punjab Performers’ Digital Identity and Artificial Intelligence Protection Act, 2026, seeks to safeguard the digital identities of artists and performers across the province.

Under the draft legislation, the unauthorized use of an artist’s voice, face, likeness, or digital identity through artificial intelligence will be strictly prohibited.

Any use of AI-generated content involving an artist will require clear, specific, and written consent from the individual concerned.

The bill proposes to recognize an artist’s digital identity as legally protected property, granting performers greater control over the commercial use of their image, voice, and likeness.

The legislation also introduces strict regulations on voice cloning and AI-generated deepfakes. According to the proposed law, any AI-generated performance involving an artist would require a separate contract and compensation agreement.

AI-generated endorsements, political messages, or other content falsely attributed to an artist could result in severe penalties.

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To ensure transparency, all digital content created or altered using AI technology would be required to carry a clear disclaimer indicating the use of artificial intelligence.

The proposed law includes hefty penalties for violations, with offenders facing fines amounting to millions of rupees and potential imprisonment of up to three years for unauthorized AI use.

Special protections have also been proposed for performers under the age of 18, requiring parental or guardian consent before any AI-related use of their digital identity.

In addition, the bill seeks to protect the digital identities of deceased artists for up to 25 years after their death, preventing unauthorized commercial exploitation.

The legislation also proposes the establishment of a Digital Rights Registry in Punjab and introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the use of AI in the media and entertainment industries.

Officials say the proposed law could set a new benchmark for protecting artists’ rights in the digital age and addressing the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies.