AIIB president holds virtual meeting with Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank President Jin Liqun held a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government inherited a weak economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things to put them in the right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development.

Dar said due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development. He also apprised the AIIB president of the damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and their impact on the economy of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The forthcoming Donor’s Conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting. The finance minister also extended the invitation to the AIIB president to visit Pakistan this year.

Jin Liqun lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the AIIB.

He appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses.

He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

The finance minister thanked Jin Liqun for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.

