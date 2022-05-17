Aijaz Aslam commends ‘courageous’ woman for her job

Veteran actor Aijaz Aslam was left inspired by the woman working at a petrol pump in Karachi.

Turning to his Instagram handle earlier this week, Aijaz Aslam shared a clip on the feed and lauded the ‘courageous and educated women’ working at public places.

“So delighted to see these courageous & educated women working at public places contributing in their family income,” read the caption on the video which sees Aslam having a conversation with the hard-working lady, while he also panned his camera to show another female worker at the petrol station.

“Such a great inspiration & motivation for others to follow. Allah Bless you,” he wrote on the photo and video sharing application.

“I’m really happy to see you,” the ‘Nand’ actor applauded her. “You’re doing a great job, and many people would be encouraged [after watching you] to do the same.”

“Thank you so much for your comments,” the girl replied.

The video has been watched by over 50,000 social users on Instagram, a number of which sent heartfelt wishes for the lady.

On the work front, Aslam was last seen in ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’ as the captain of team ‘Gujranwala Bulls’.

