Aijaz Jakhrani appears before NAB investigators

SUKKUR: Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani has appeared before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB investigators have questioned Aijaz Jakhrani regarding the development schemes of education works department, said sources, adding that the CM’s advisor failed to give satisfactory answers.

Jakhrani was also questioned regarding the financial irregularities in different schemes worth million in Jacobabad.

READ: SC APPROVES PRE-ARREST BAIL OF CM SINDH’S ADVISER AIJAZ JAKHRANI

It is important to mention here that Aijaz Jakhrani and others were facing the corruption charges and a high-level investigation was launched by the anti-corruption watchdog.

The NAB investigators questioned Jakhrani for three hours.

Earlier, a NAB team constituted to arrest Aijaz Jakhrani had been attacked, whereas, the high court had directed to remove names of Jakhrani and his son in the NAB team attack case. The anti-graft watchdog had later decided to challenge the verdict of the high court.

Prior to appearing before the NAB investigators, Aijaz Jakhrani secured pre-arrest bail.