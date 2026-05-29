Ailing Sinner crashes out of French Open, Sabalenka through

Jannik Sinner succumbed to illness and a remarkable Juan Manuel Cerundolo comeback to crash out of the French Open on Thursday, blowing the men’s tournament wide open, as Aryna Sabalenka safely avoided a similar fate.

Men’s world number one Sinner was cruising when leading by two sets and 5-1 in the third set before suddenly struggling with his movement as he lost 18 points in a row.

Sinner took a medical time-out, complained of feeling “dizzy” and left a sweltering Court Philippe Chatrier for treatment, but after returning still slipped to a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 second-round loss to world number 56 Cerundolo.

“I struggled, starting to feel very dizzy. Very low of energy. Tried to serve it out, but didn’t have a lot of energy,” said the Italian.

“Woke up this morning, didn’t feel very well and tried to keep the points very short.”

Sinner suffered his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2023 French Open, as Cerundolo completed one of tennis’ biggest shocks in recent years and set up a last-32 tie against Spanish youngster Martin Landaluce.

The 24-year-old Sinner was the latest player to wilt under the blazing sun this week, seeing his 30-match winning streak, after taking titles in Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells, come to a shuddering halt.

The Italian will now have to wait until next year, when injured rival Carlos Alcaraz will likely be back in action, for his next chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

The top seed was in total control and romping towards the most routine of victories before he suddenly started to struggle physically, losing three consecutive games to love.

He asked the chair umpire what his options were when 0-40 down in the next game, before being evaluated by a physio, saying he felt dizzy and needed to vomit.

Sinner gingerly returned to the court after treatment to applause from the crowd but continued to melt in the 32C heat as Cerundolo took the set.

Unheralded Argentinian Cerundolo appeared inspired by the unexpected opportunity and raced to victory against his deflated opponent, who was left bent over double after every lengthy rally.

“I was little bit lucky, I feel sorry for him,” said Cerundolo, whose older brother Francisco also booked a last-32 spot shortly afterwards.

French 17-year-old Moise Kouame became the youngest man to reach the third round at a major since Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 23 years ago.

The wildcard delighted a raucous crowd with a dramatic 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8) over Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo after four hours and 56 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“Frankly, without you, I would never have won this match, never,” Kouame told the crowd.

Ben Shelton followed Sinner in suffering an early loss, as the American fifth seed slipped to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 defeat by Belgian Raphael Collignon.

Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the third round for only the second time in his last eight Grand Slam events, beating Roman Andres Burruchaga in four sets.

Sabalenka, Gauff through

Women’s world number one Sabalenka ground down a battling Elsa Jacquemot to win 7-5, 6-2.

The 67th-ranked home hope Jacquemot pushed Sabalenka for long periods on Chatrier but ultimately could not live with the Belarusian’s power.

Sabalenka, chasing a fifth Grand Slam title and first at Roland Garros, will next take on Daria Kasatkina.

“She’s a fighter. She’s putting all of the balls back. You have to really work for each point, especially on the clay court,” Sabalenka said of Kasatkina.

Reigning champion Coco Gauff also booked her place in the last 32, seeing off Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2.

The American, who could face Sabalenka in the semis in a rematch of last year’s final, got the better of a scrappy match featuring 11 breaks of serve.

“It was a physical match, a tough match, my patience was really tested today,” said Gauff.

Naomi Osaka edged closer to a possible last-16 meeting with Sabalenka after reaching the third round for the first time in seven years by beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will face a tough test from American teenager Iva Jovic on Saturday after the 17th seed thrashed compatriot Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3.

Sixth seed Amanda Anisimova, who lost the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, progressed when her opponent Julia Grabher retired after losing the first set 6-0.