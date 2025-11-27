Aima Baig ends divorce speculations

Aima Baig, a leading and talented Pakistani vocalist, has dismissed all speculations, as she recently shared a new video with her husband, fashion designer Zain Ahmad, following the rumours of their separation earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, Aima Baig suddenly deactivated her Instagram account, and all her wedding pictures were also deleted, causing widespread discussion across social media platforms.

The well-known celebrity’s shocking absence from social media sparked concern among fans, and rumours were rife that Aima and Zain Ahmad had possibly split after a short period of marriage.

However, Aima Baig has not only hinted at her solo album with her return to Instagram, but she has also shared a clip with her husband, Zain Ahmad, in which the two are seen excited, as the singer rejected all circulating news regarding their separation with the recent video.

In light of the duo’s separation speculations, wedding pictures, on the other han,d have also been reinstated to Zain Ahmad’s Instagram handle, putting an end to rumours of their breakup.

It is notable to acknowledge that Aima Baig tied the knot with her friend Zain Ahmad this year in a simple wedding ceremony in Canada in August.

Earlier in the eight months, singer Aima Baig, 30, who tied the knot with fashion tycoon Zain Ahmed, also 30, this August, has ignited separation buzz with the CEO of leading streetwear brand Rastah, only two months after their marriage, as she deleted several pictures with her husband, except their wedding announcement post, from her Instagram handle.

Moreover, the hawk-eyed netizens also noticed that the two have also unfollowed each other on the social platform.

While the ‘Kalabaaz Dil’ singer followed her husband’s handle back after a brief hiatus, he still doesn’t follow his better half on the gram.