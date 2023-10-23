‘I am only looking for bad comments now…’: Aima Baig

Prominent singer Aima Baig candidly reflected on the impacts that social media had on her life in the past few years.

In a new interview with a local digital magazine, singer Aima Baig revealed how the internet trolls have impacted her posting habits and perception of social media in general in the past couple of years, and the lesson she has learned from it.

“I don’t go on social media that [much], I don’t post that much anymore [either] and I don’t go through comments anymore,” the singer shared.

Baig explained that it has also to do with the fact that celebrities are so much more used to trolls and hate on social media, that the positive comments or compliments often hit as a surprise. “Recently I did this cover and I was going through the YouTube comments; surprisingly, or [rather] fortunately, all those comments were really sweet, and I was looking for the bad comments only,” said the ‘Baazi’ performer.

“I stopped for a second and I was like, ‘We are so used to bad comments now, what about all the good ones’. So why not focus on all of them rather than being affected by one nasty comment as I used to,” Baig added.

The celebrity mentioned that earlier she used to get affected by all the hate and would cry alone in her room, but not anymore, as she has learnt to live with it. “This is my biggest lesson that you don’t have to share everything on social media,” she concluded.

On the work front, Baig’s last single ‘Funkari’ with Shiraz Uppal and Adnan Qazi, was a major hit and garnered more than 2 million views on the video platform YouTube.

