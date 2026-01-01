Aima Baig rings in 2026 with Kriti Sanon at star-studded celebration

Aima Baig is ending 2025 on a high note!

On December 31, the Baazi singer surprised fans by sharing peeks into her final hours of the year alongside a renowned Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Aima Baig shared a glamorous selfie with the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star.

“One last day of this year… def fun,” she sweetly wrote over the photo.

The duo appeared in high spirits as they celebrated the transition into 2026 during an intimate, star-studded gathering.

Aima Baig was accompanied by her husband, Zain Ahmed, and close friends Rao Ali Khan and Alizey.

For the night, Aima slipped into a sleek green outfit with gold jewelry, including earrings and layered necklaces. She styled back her locks in a high ponytail. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was also dressed to the nines as she wore a black high-neck outfit.

In addition to the selfie, the Fitoor hitmaker shared several Instagram Stories showing more behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration.

Earlier to this, Aima Baig had also posted a carousel of over a dozen photos from her post-show moments.

“More than a dozen of just ‘ME MYSELF AND I.’ Right after the show,” the post’s caption reads.