Aima Baig shares her ‘dream come true’ moment with fans

Singer Aima Baig says she is living her dream after becoming Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of Pakistan for 2021.

“Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021,” Aima Baig wrote in the caption of her Instagram picture. “I kid you not this is all a Dream come true 🙏🏼🥺”

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming portal, thanked her for her amazing work this year, adding this one was for the books.

She recently did a concert in Multan and shared a picture from it.

She has quite a fan base on social media with 3.7 million Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media platform for sharing images and videos of her for her fans.

The 26-year-old has sung songs and soundtracks for superhit films and television serials namely Lahore Se Aagey, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Baaji, Parey Hut Love and Do Bol.

Her hit singles include Teriyaan, Nane Hathon Me Qalam, Sab Pakistani Milte Hein, Te Quiero, Sao Banjara, Be Myself, Mai Hoon Sitara, Ve Mahiya, Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil and Na Cher Malangaan Nu.