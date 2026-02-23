Aima Baig teases Atif Aslam collab in with exciting studio sneak peek

Aima Baig has treated her fans to a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes moments in a recent Instagram post, sparking excitement over her upcoming collaboration with Atif Aslam.

She kicked off her post with sweet photo with Atif Aslam where the two could be seen posing towards the camera. The multi-photo carousel also featured candid shots of Baig with her friends and fellow artists, including Asim Azhar, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, and Indian playback singer and composer Papon, alongside personal moments with her husband, Zain Ahmad.

Fans were particularly thrilled by the final slide: a sneak peek from a recording studio showing Atif Aslam at work, hinting at a forthcoming music project.

“And yes ATIF ASLAM’s collab is coming. You all were right,” Baig confirmed, sending fans into a frenzy.

She further added, “Always late at posting stuff but that’s how my brain works – can’t help it. A dump that I thought would fit in 40 photos but the rest I wont let them go in vain. Posting the other ones prolly at Sehri again. For now – few old ones and some …….. whatever you wanna call it TBH.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

The post has already garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of her collaboration with Atif Aslam.

“When will the song get release??” one asked in the comment section.

While another added, “Cant waittt.”

“Uff our two stars in one frame. Atif x Aima,” gushed a third.