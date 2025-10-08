Trouble in paradise for Aima Baig & Zain Ahmed?

Singer Aima Baig has sparked speculations of a marital crisis with husband Zain Ahmed, only two months after tying the knot.

Renowned singer Aima Baig, 30, who tied the knot with fashion tycoon Zain Ahmed, also 30, this August, has ignited separation buzz with the CEO of leading streetwear brand Rastah, only two months after their marriage, as she deleted several pictures with her husband, except their wedding announcement post, from her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Moreover, the hawk-eyed netizens also noticed that the two have also unfollowed each other on the social platform.

While the ‘Kalabaaz Dil’ singer followed her husband’s handle back after a brief hiatus, he still doesn’t follow his better half on the gram.

Additionally, a couple of cryptic posts by Baig on her Instagram stories have further added fuel to the rumours, as she admitted in one of the posts, “Y’ all was right. Thats all i’ m gonna say. Shoulda listen.”

Meanwhile, in a following post, she noted, “You are worthy. You always have been, even on the days you forget it.”

However, the couple are yet to address the speculations.

Notably, Baig performed Umrah with her siblings last week; however, her husband had not accompany her.