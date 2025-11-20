Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 27th birthday together with loved ones

Aiman and Minal Khan are celebrating another year side by side!

The Pakistani twin stars celebrated their 27th birthday together in a joyous family affair on Thursday, November 20.

In a video shared online, Aiman and Minal could be seen beaming with delight as they cut their birthday cake hand in hand, surrounded by their husband and kids.

Aiman looked elegant in a crisp white long-sleeved shirt, while Minal – who was carrying her son Hasan -wore a deep gray button-down shirt adorned with tiny dots.

As the sisters cut the cake, Aiman’s husband, Muneeb Butt and their second daughter Miraal sang a heartwarming birthday song while Minal’s husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, clapped along.

Following the birthday dinner, the twin sisters posted their adorable photos on Instagram in a joint post.

“Happy birthday to us,” they wrote in the caption.

Muneeb Butt also shared his and Aiman’s photos on his feed with a sweet birthday note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

“Happy Birthday to the woman who owns my heart,” he wrote.

Muneeb further added, “I’m grateful for every moment with you, today and always, You’re my greatest gift, my favorite person, and my endless love. Happy Birthday @aimankhan.official.”