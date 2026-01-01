Aiman Khan, Minal remember late father on his 5th death anniversary

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are marking 5th death anniversary of their father in sombre tribute!

Taking to her Instagram handle on December 31, the Jalan actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Mubeen Khan.

She posted a throwback family photo featuring a warm moment inside a car with her parents and twin sister Aiman Khan.

In the image, Minal is seated beside her mother, while Aiman and their father sit close by, all smiling for the camera in a candid snapshot from happier times.

“Half a decade without you feels like a million years,” Minal Khan wrote in the caption.

She further added, “I’ve too much to share & too much to write, but I’m gonna leave it here and tell you all about it when I see you again. I miss you baba.”

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan’s father, Mubeen Khan, passed away in December 2020 after struggling with health issues.

“My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers,” Aiman Khan announced at the time.

Both the sisters often remember their father on anniversaries and significant milestones by sharing photos and notes that reflect his absence in their lives.