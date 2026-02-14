Aiman Khan, Minal share romantic Valentine’s moments with their husbands

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan gave fans a sweet glimpse into their Valentine’s Day celebrations, sharing romantic moments with their husbands on social media.

The Meri Beti actress marked the joyous occasion with a heartfelt carousel of photos showing an oversized bouquet of red and white flowers she received from her husband, Muneeb Butt.

Dressed in a casual outfit, the actress smiled warmly while holding the elaborate floral arrangement. Captioning the post “Spoiled by love,” Aiman expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, delighting fans with the intimate moment.

Meanwhile, Minal’s husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a romantic video of the couple walking hand in hand inside an underwater-themed restaurant. In the clip, Minal wore an olive green dress as the pair strolled beneath a tunnel aquarium, surrounded by shimmering blue water and marine life.

“Love every moment, laugh everyday, love beyond words… my forever valentine,” Ahsan wrote alongside the video, tagging his wife in the heartfelt tribute.

The twin sisters, both beloved television stars, often share glimpses of their family lives with fans. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in 2018. The couple has since welcomed 3 adorable daughters.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram exchanged he vows in 2021 and welcome a son in 2023.