It's a girl: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt blessed with third child

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are proud parents to three daughters now, as the showbiz couple have welcomed their third child together.

Congratulations are in order for one of the most loved celebrity couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who were blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday, August 26, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor confirmed on social media.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Welcome to the world, Naimal Muneeb,” the proud girl-dad announced via an Instagram story.

The welcome note from the celebrity kid’s two elder sisters, Amal and Miral, read, “Dear Naimal, from the moment you arrived, you brought magic into our world. Your tiny hands, your sweet smile, everything about you is a gift we’ll forever treasure.”

“You’ve made our family complete and our hearts so full. Welcome home, little sister,” it noted further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal khan (@minalkhan.official)

The announcement post was also shared by Aiman’s twin sister, Minal, on her Instagram feed and received numerous congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the blessed parents and their newborn child.

It is pertinent to mention here that showbiz A-listers, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018, are proud parents to two elder daughters as well: Amal, 6, and Miral, 2.