Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially damaged in gas explosion

Pakistan’s well-known showbiz industry couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s home was partially damaged in a gas cylinder explosion, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the powerful explosion of the gas cylinder at the couple’s home, while the house was damaged.

The intensity of the gas explosion can be determined by the pictures and videos circulating on social media.

A video of the damaged house is making the rounds on social media platforms. As seen in the video, the house’s repair work has already begun.

Fans are inquiring about Aiman and Muneeb’s well-being and sending them well wishes, but neither actor has issued any statement regarding the incident.

