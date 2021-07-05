Aiman, Minal Khan called out for allegedly copying local brand

Celeb twins Aiman and Minal Khan are under fire after the duo’s recently-released Eid collection drew stark parallels with local fashion designer Zara Shahjahan’s collection released earlier for Eid ul Fitr.

Comparisons were drawn after Minal posted a picture of herself in yellow printed co-ords with an organza dupatta – a look reminiscent of Zara Shahjahan’s Eid Edit II, released during the 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr season that repopularized the 90s printed shalwar kameez aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnM Closet (@aimanminalcloset)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARA SHAHJAHAN (@zarashahjahanofficial)

One outfit, in particular, caught followers’ eyes – Aiman was seen modelling a deep-pink printed suit from her collection that is strikingly similar to the Zara Shahjahan fit that Minal chose for her baat pakki event on Eid 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abeera Mir (@fashiontalkbyabeera)

The similarities were pointed out by many users in the comments section, including a well-known fashion critic with 80k Instagram followers. “Spot the difference?” they asked, posting a picture of Minal from her baat pakki event and Aiman wearing a piece from the sisters’ brand.

Perhaps the only stark difference is the colour scheme – while ZS pieces are in deeper and brighter hues, AnM’s collection has more muted colours.

Despite this, many resorted to calling the sisters’ designs a “cheap” copy – the ZS pieces retailed for about Rs. 14,000-Rs. 16,000, while the dresses from Aiman Minal Closet are priced at Rs. 7,999.

What do you think of the similarities?