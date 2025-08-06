ICC clears Aimee Maguire’s bowling action after reassessment

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket.

Aimee Maguire was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on 10 January this year, said a press release.

An independent assessment of Aimee Maguire’s remodelled bowling action at an ICC accredited testing centre concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

The 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire impressed with her performance, claiming three crucial wickets, including those of Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

However, her success was marred by a report of a suspect bowling action, which was filed after the Rajkot ODI.

According to the ICC regulations, Maguire must undergo testing at an ICC-accredited center within 14 days. Although her action has been reported, she is permitted to continue bowling until the test results are announced.

Cricket Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graeme West, assured that the organization will provide Maguire with the necessary support and guidance to address the issue and return to the game stronger.

“The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come,” said Graeme West, the director of high performance at Cricket Ireland as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Maguire, who made her international debut at just 17 years old, has already made a significant impact in the cricket world, taking 25 wickets in 11 ODIs and nine T20Is.

Her most notable performance was against England, where she claimed 5/19 in an ODI last year. Ireland will face India in the second ODI on January 12 at the same venue.