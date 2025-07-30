Ozzy Osbourne’s rarely-seen daughter spotted at his funeral

Aimee Osbourne, the eldest child of late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, accompanied the family at the funeral of the hard-rock legend on Wednesday.

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 72 on July 22, days after his final show with Black Sabbath.

A day earlier, the family confirmed that the funeral procession and the final rituals for The Prince of Darkness will be held today in Birmingham.

As the procession made its way through the city, Ozzy’s family, including his wife Sharon, less public children, Aimee Osbourne, Jessica and Louis, was in attendance.

The public procession will be followed by a private ceremony where Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in his hometown.

The late Black Sabbath frontman’s famous children, Kelly and Jack, will also attend the private funeral.

While the family became a household name in 2002 with an MTV show about their lives, many were unaware of Aimee Osbourne, who is now 41 years old.

Reports said that Aimee, the eldest child of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon, moved out of the family home when she was just 16.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral plans, final resting place revealed

In an earlier interview, she said that she left the house at the time of the MTV show as her private life was more important to her.

“I’m not some weirdo depressed daughter that’s afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day; I just didn’t choose to do the show,” Aimee Osbourne said in an earlier interview.

She continued, “I want to be a singer, and I felt if I’d stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away. [Mom] was hurt and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I’m more reserved and my private life is very important.”

Like her father, Aimee is also a singer, making her singing debut with the single ‘Raining Gold’ in 2015. Her last song, ‘Siren’, was released in November 2024.