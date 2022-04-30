Actor Aina Asif speaks about ‘being popular in school’

The young starlet of the Showbiz industry – Aina Asif appeared in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’ and answered some fun questions of host Nida Yasir.

During one of the segments of ‘Shan e Suhoor’, the show host questioned her about being popular in school. “What is that one characteristic that Aina is famous for in her school?”

Responding to the question, the Showbiz actor mentioned that it was due to her elder siblings that she is known in the campus. “My elder siblings have passed out from the same school that I’m enrolled in,” stated the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor. “And since my brother was quite famous in school, students usually know me as Ahmed’s sister.”

Recalling an incident, Aina revealed, “Once I was standing close to a group of girls who were talking like ‘Yeah, she is Aina Asif, sister of Ahmed’ and I was like, ‘at least be a little low so that I don’t hear it.'”

“All the teachers know me for the same reason as well,” she added. “Also because all of us [siblings] have similar eyes, which is another factor.”

On the work front, Aina is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of Ahad Raza Mir’s sister in a local TV channel’s Ramadan play.

