‘Ainak Wala Jin’ makes TV comeback with ‘Return of Nastoor’

Ainak Wala Jin, one of the most popular Pakistani TV shows in the 90s, has returned to the small screen with a much-delayed second season, titled Return of Nastoor, now airing on a private TV channel.

The beloved serial enjoyed a hugely successful run on PTV from 1993 to 1996, going on to become a cult classic and a staple for ’90s kids’. Nearly three decades after it first aired, cast members have returned in Return of Nastoor, with Shehzad Qaiser reprising his role as Nastoor Jin.

Appearing on the ARY News show Bakhabar Sawera, Qaiser and the writer of the show Tariq Sahili said they hoped to recreate the success of Ainak Wala Jin.

Talking about the challenge of recreating that magic, Qaiser said, “Kids back then weren’t too smart because they did not have all the technology that’s available today, so we have to focus on that. There’s a lot of competition and a lot of high expectations…”

Many of the original characters are not alive to reprise their roles, and addressing this, Sahili shared that he has introduced some new characters to the show. “Bil Batori is no more but we’ve introduced a new character named in the show who is just as good which was a big challenge,” he said.

Qaiser also revealed that the iconic character of Zakoota Jin made popular by the late Munna Lahori will return in the show.

Despite that, both Qaiser and Sahili were of the view that the void left behind by the loss of Nusrat Ara (Bil Batori) and Munna cannot be filled.

The show will air on a private TV channel every Monday at 7 pm.

Watch Qaiser and Sahili talk about the Return of Nastoor here: