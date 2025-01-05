Another aviation company to launch air ambulance service in Pakistan

KARACHI: After Edhi Foundation, another private aviation company, Sky Wings, has decided to launch an air ambulance service in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the company’s air ambulance aircraft, a Piper Seneca, has arrived in Karachi and will be used to transport patients from any airport to Karachi.

The service will enable rapid transportation of patients, along with a medical team, to receive timely medical attention.

According to Imran Aslam Khan, CEO of Sky Wings Aviation, two more aircraft will soon be added to the fleet to expand the air ambulance service.

The air ambulance service will be available nationwide, and the aircraft will be dispatched to transport patients wherever needed.

Earlier, a rescue service, an initiative undertaken by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, successfully transferred a patient for the first time in Pakistan.

The patient, identified as Halima Bibi – a 40-year-old woman from Mianwali, suffered paralysis after falling from a roof two days ago.

She was initially treated at Mianwali’s District Headquarters Hospital, where surgeons referred her to Rawalpindi for further treatment.

Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, Halima Bibi was shifted from Mianwali to Rawalpindi within the critical “golden hour” in an air ambulance.

The patient’s family expressed gratitude to Maryam Nawaz, calling her an “angel” for facilitating the transfer. Punjab Chief Minister emphasised that quality and timely medical treatment is the right of every citizen and will be ensured.

She also announced the commencement of Pakistan’s first air ambulance operations while appealing to the nation to pray for Bibi’s recovery.

First female Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made an announcement of launch of the air ambulance service within weeks in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly.