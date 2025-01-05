web analytics
13.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 6, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Another aviation company to launch air ambulance service in Pakistan

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: After Edhi Foundation, another private aviation company, Sky Wings, has decided to launch an air ambulance service in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the company’s air ambulance aircraft, a Piper Seneca, has arrived in Karachi and will be used to transport patients from any airport to Karachi.

The service will enable rapid transportation of patients, along with a medical team, to receive timely medical attention.

According to Imran Aslam Khan, CEO of Sky Wings Aviation, two more aircraft will soon be added to the fleet to expand the air ambulance service.

The air ambulance service will be available nationwide, and the aircraft will be dispatched to transport patients wherever needed.

Earlier, a rescue service, an initiative undertaken by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, successfully transferred a patient for the first time in Pakistan.

The patient, identified as Halima Bibi – a 40-year-old woman from Mianwali, suffered paralysis after falling from a roof two days ago.

She was initially treated at Mianwali’s District Headquarters Hospital, where surgeons referred her to Rawalpindi for further treatment.

Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, Halima Bibi was shifted from Mianwali to Rawalpindi within the critical “golden hour” in an air ambulance.

The patient’s family expressed gratitude to Maryam Nawaz, calling her an “angel” for facilitating the transfer. Punjab Chief Minister emphasised that quality and timely medical treatment is the right of every citizen and will be ensured.

She also announced the commencement of Pakistan’s first air ambulance operations while appealing to the nation to pray for Bibi’s recovery.

First female Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made an announcement of launch of the air ambulance service within weeks in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.