‘Air ambulance service to roll out from June’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday announced that the air ambulance service will be operational in June as training session for the service has commenced, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Punjab chief minister said the training session for Pakistan’s first air ambulance service has been commenced.

“The air ambulance project in Punjab has been completed in record time,” Maryam Nawaz noted.

First training session for Pakistan/Punjab’s first air ambulance service. The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah ! pic.twitter.com/h92jZTgz0T — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 13, 2024

First female Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made an announcement of launch of the ambulance service within weeks in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier in March, the Punjab cabinet approved the project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.

Under this initiative, there is a plan to initially get two aircraft on lease. These ambulances will be equipped to transport doctors, paramedics, and essential medical equipment, along with life-saving medicines.

The air machines are designed to operate from short runways. They will also have the capability to land and take off from national highways and motorways.