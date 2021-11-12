Air Arabia to showcase latest A321neo-LR at the Dubai Airshow 2021

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, will showcase its latest A321neo-LR alongside the latest innovation, technologies and cabin configuration at Dubai Airshow 2021 from November 14 to 18.

The carrier also unveiled a special livery on its Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft to commemorate the nation’s golden jubilee.

Air Arabia’s latest A321 neo-LR can accommodate 215 passengers. It is equipped with Air Arabia’s state of the art cabin interior; wireless entertainment system “SkyTime” and the seats provide extra comfort while maintaining Air Arabia’s generous seat pitch.

Dubai Airshow visitors will get to experience Air Arabia’s value driven low-cost product onboard the carrier’s Airbus A321 neo-LR aircraft.

Adel Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented: “As the aviation sector is gearing up for a steady recovery, we are delighted to be part of the Dubai Airshow, a platform to highlight how our industry has addressed the challenges and is on a new flightpath to renewed growth. We will focus on highlighting our new technologies, innovations and state-of-the-art solutions that aim to further enhance the customer experience.”

The airline recently celebrated 18 years of successful operations that transformed the air travel industry in the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. To mark the milestone, Air Arabia unveiled a new uniform, which reflects the carrier’s modernity and youthfulness.

The Dubai Airshow, now in its 17th edition, is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, which connects aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry.

