Air Arabia partners with Pakistani group to launch new airline ‘Fly Jinnah’

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Air Arabia has entered into a joint venture with one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates to launch a low-cost airline – Fly Jinnah.

This news was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a post on his official Twitter handle.

“I welcome Air Arabia to Pakistan & wish them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline, FLY JINNAH,” he said. ” My govt is committed to attracting investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning travel & tourism sector which offers immense opportunities.”

His tweet followed on the heels of his meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے ائیر عربیہ گروپ کے چیرمین شیخ عبد اللہ بن محمد الثانی کی اسلام آباد میں ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/MsVtpB6WDr — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 3, 2021

A budget carrier to be set up under the joint venture will operate on domestic and international routes from Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah will initially be based in Karachi operating on a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally, said the Air Arabia chairman.