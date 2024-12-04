Air Canada to introduce new fee for passengers

Air Canada said on Wednesday it will start charging for bigger carry-on bags from passengers opting for its lowest-priced basic fare for North America routes starting Jan. 3.

Passengers will now have to pay for larger items such as roller-boards or duffel bags, or large backpacks under the new terms. The carrier will charge C$35 for the first bag and C$50 for a second.

United Airlines has implemented a similar policy, requiring basic economy passengers to pay at least $35 for carry-on bags.

All travelers can still bring a small personal item that fits under the seat, such as a purse or laptop bag.

Airlines have increased checked baggage fees for North American flights, citing rising maintenance and labor contract costs.

Air Canada will also charge basic fare passengers an additional charge if they wish to change their seat from the one assigned at check-in.

The Montreal-based flag carrier added it will increase checked baggage allowance for customers traveling worldwide on its comfort economy fare, with passengers now entitled to check two complimentary bags.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the flag carrier and largest airline of Canada. Founded in 1937, the airline has grown to become one of the world’s leading carriers, serving over 220 destinations on six continents. Air Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and its main hub is Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada offers a range of services, including scheduled passenger flights, cargo services, and charter flights. The airline operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Airbus A320, A330, and A350, as well as Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner. Air Canada has also invested heavily in its in-flight entertainment and amenities, offering passengers a range of options for comfort and convenience.

As a member of the Star Alliance, Air Canada has partnerships with other major airlines, allowing passengers to earn and redeem loyalty points and enjoy seamless connections to destinations around the world. Air Canada has received numerous awards and accolades for its service, including being named one of the top 10 airlines in North America by Skytrax.