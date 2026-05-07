ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday revealed details of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) operational strategy and “kill chain” that successfully countered Indian aggression and led to the downing of Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft.

Addressing a ceremony at Air Headquarters in Islamabad marking one year of Marka-e-Haq, the air chief said Pakistan’s success was the result of a unified national response backed by the blessings of Almighty Allah.

He said that following the Pahalgam incident, India created a hostile environment, prompting Pakistan to undertake necessary precautionary measures while maintaining the highest level of operational readiness.

According to the air chief, the Pakistan Air Force declared its highest alert level and enhanced full-spectrum surveillance to closely monitor enemy movements.

He said the PAF maintained a strong defensive counter-air posture through continuous combat air patrols, time-sensitive scrambles and round-the-clock surveillance using airborne early warning systems and an integrated air defence network.

The air chief stated that Indian Air Force’s attempts to conceal its preparedness and deployment of assets were effectively countered by the Pakistan Air Force’s operations.

“In the initial phase, we deployed towards the southern sector with the objective of drawing out Indian aircraft stationed in Ambala and Gwalior, including their main punch – the Rafale jets,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu said the Pakistan Air Force conducted a full-spectrum multi-domain operation for the first time in the history of aerial warfare.

“The world was stunned to witness the superb execution of the PAF operation, which was excellently choreographed and flawlessly executed,” he said, adding that the PAF targeted several high-value and high-visibility installations.

He said the operations disrupted the enemy’s power and transport system, crippled its critical operational installations, shot down most modern Rafale jets and destroyed state of the art S-400 battery.

“The enemy was literally on its knees much before we could imagine,” he remarked.

The Air Chief said that at the core of this success was Pakistan Air Force’s indigenous “kill chain”, which seamlessly integrated all operational elements into a single formidable force package.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said PAF could have gone further; however, it exercised restraint and applied force in a calibrated and responsible manner.

Speaking about future preparedness, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu said the Pakistan Air Force remains fully focused on addressing future challenges and strengthening operational capabilities.

He mentioned that a range of capabilities at National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) are expanding at an unprecedented pace, adding that several indigenous projects are currently under development.

The air chief also praised the role of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) branches, calling them the backbone of the PAF’s integrated operational capability.

“Our communication network and digital connectivity remained both resilient and redundant, serving as the foundation of our integrated operations during the mission,” he said.

He added that PAF will always live up to the expectations of the brave and resilient people of Pakistan, assuring that the PAF will remain a symbol of pride for the nation.