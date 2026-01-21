Trump's plane lands safely after 'minor electrical issue,' Davos trip to continue

US President Donald Trump landed safely on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to change aircraft on Tuesday night after crew on his initial flight identified what the White House called a “minor electrical issue” shortly after takeoff.

After the Boeing 747 landed, the trip continued on a smaller Boeing 757 that departed just after midnight local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, more than two hours after the initial flight took off.

Trump is traveling to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Air safety incidents involving the US. president Trump or vice president are rare, but not unprecedented.

Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama to an event in Connecticut in 2011. In 2012, the Air Force Two plane carrying then-Vice President Joe Biden was struck by birds in California, before it landed without a problem.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to return to an air base late Tuesday due to a “minor electrical issue” shortly after departing for Switzerland.

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews out of an abundance of caution, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. It landed shortly after 11:00 pm (0400 GMT).

Journalists traveling with Trump reported that lights in the cabin went out briefly after takeoff.

With its classic blue and white livery, Air Force One is arguably the world’s most iconic plane and an instantly recognizable symbol of the US presidency.