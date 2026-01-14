Air India facing UK lawsuit from estates of some deceased in 2025 plane crash

Air India is facing a London lawsuit from the estates and relatives of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger jet which killed 260 people.

A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the High Court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. No further details were immediately available.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, lost height seconds after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and erupted in a fireball as it hit a medical college hostel.

There was one survivor among those on the plane, and the crash also killed 19 people on ground.

Air India and lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, the families of four passengers killed in the crash are suing Boeing(BA.N), opens new tab in the United States, alleging that the accident resulted from allegedly faulty fuel switches.

The lawsuit, filed in September, blames Boeing and Honeywell, which made the switches, for the crash.

Air India looks for new CEO

Air India’s board is scouting for a new chief executive to replace Campbell Wilson, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the airline remains under intense scrutiny over safety lapses after a crash in June killed 260 people.

In the aftermath of the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, regulators flagged problems ranging from flying aircraft without emergency equipment checks to delays in replacing engine parts, maintenance record forgery and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue.

Wilson took over as Air India CEO and managing director in July 2022 after a 26-year career at Singapore Airlines, where he held a range of senior roles across the flagship carrier and its wholly owned low-cost arm Scoot.

New Zealand-born Wilson’s term at Air India is due to end in mid-2027 but he could be replaced before then, according to India’s Economic Times newspaper, which first reported the search for a new CEO.