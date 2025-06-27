Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Investigation: What We Know So Far

The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, on June 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, claimed 241 lives, including 228 passengers and crew and 13 ground victims, with one survivor. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe, with black box data retrieved and analysis underway. However, reported loopholes in the investigation process raise concerns about transparency, adherence to international standards, and systemic aviation safety issues in India.

Today, we will explore the investigation’s progress, highlights confirmed loopholes and examines their implications for aviation safety.

Investigation Progress: Black Box Analysis and International Collaboration

The AAIB, with support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) on June 13 and 16, 2025, from the crash site in Ahmedabad. On June 24, the black boxes were airlifted to the AAIB’s New Delhi laboratory under Indian Air Force escort, and data extraction was completed by June 25, as confirmed by Reuters and The Hindu. This marks a milestone in India’s ability to analyze flight recorders domestically. The investigation adheres to ICAO Annex 13 protocols, involving experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and NTSB. Bloomberg reported a distress call 36 seconds after takeoff, indicating “no power, no thrust,” suggesting possible engine failure.

Major Loopholes in the AI-171 Crash Investigation

Confirmed reports from reputable sources highlight several issues in the investigation process, raising concerns about its thoroughness and transparency. Below are the key loopholes:

1. Delayed Formation of a Dedicated Investigation Team

Times of India reported that, more than two weeks after the crash, the AAIB had not formed a dedicated investigation team separate from its initial “GO Team,” led by Director General GVG Yugandhar. Former AAIB investigators, cited in The Hindu, noted that a formal team should have been established to analyze evidence, as the GO Team’s role is limited to securing initial evidence. This delay could compromise the investigation’s efficiency.

2. Lack of Public Engagement

The AAIB has not issued a public call for witnesses or information, a standard practice under ICAO Annex 13, as noted by Business Today. This omission may limit the investigation’s scope and erode public trust, as families seek answers about the tragedy.

3. Refusal of ICAO Observer Role

Reuters confirmed that India declined an offer from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for an investigator to join as an observer, citing confidence in its domestic capabilities. This decision has sparked concerns about transparency, as ICAO’s involvement could ensure impartiality and global coordination. The AAIB’s silence on this matter, as reported by Hindustan Times, further fuels skepticism.

4. Delayed Black Box Data Extraction

Despite recovering the black boxes on June 13 and 16, data extraction began only on June 24, with downloads completed on June 25, per The Hindu. Economic Times cited safety experts criticizing this 10–12-day gap, given the urgency of analyzing flight recorders. The black boxes sustained damage from extreme heat (1,000°C) at the crash site, but no official explanation for the delay was provided.

5. Systemic Aviation Safety Lapses

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audit, reported by Business Today, revealed maintenance lapses across Indian airports, including unserviceable ground-handling equipment and inadequate monitoring of recurring defects. These findings raise questions about pre-crash inspections and broader aviation safety oversight.

Implications for Aviation Safety in India

The AI-171 crash has spotlighted aviation safety challenges in India, particularly after the DGCA’s audit exposed systemic issues. The refusal of ICAO’s observer role and the lack of public engagement deviate from international best practices, potentially undermining the investigation’s credibility. Delays in team formation and data analysis risk slowing the identification of the crash’s cause, which could delay safety reforms. The AAIB’s limited updates, as noted by Times of India, have allowed unverified speculation to spread, further complicating public perception.

Calls for Action

To address these loopholes, the AAIB should:

Form a Dedicated Team : Establish a formal investigation team to ensure a structured probe.

: Establish a formal investigation team to ensure a structured probe. Engage the Public : Issue a public call for witnesses to gather additional evidence.

: Issue a public call for witnesses to gather additional evidence. Reconsider ICAO Involvement : Allow an ICAO observer to enhance transparency.

: Allow an ICAO observer to enhance transparency. Provide Regular Updates : Counter speculation with frequent, factual briefings.

: Counter speculation with frequent, factual briefings. Address Systemic Issues: Implement DGCA audit findings to strengthen safety protocols.

The Air India Flight AI-171 crash investigation is a pivotal moment for India’s aviation safety framework. While domestic black box analysis is a step forward, confirmed loopholes—delayed team formation, lack of public engagement, ICAO’s exclusion, slow data analysis, and systemic lapses—raise serious concerns. Addressing these issues is crucial to uncovering the crash’s cause, restoring public trust, and preventing future tragedies. For the latest updates on the AI-171 investigation, follow trusted sources like Reuters and The Hindu.

References: