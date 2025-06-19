Air India slashes 15% of international flights following Ahmedabad crash

Following the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Air India has announced a 15% flight reduction in its international wide-body flight operations.



The decision, effective from June 20 through mid-July, is part of a comprehensive strategy designed to enhance operational stability and ensure passenger safety.

The crash of Flight AI171 on June 12, which resulted in the loss of 241 lives, was the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 worldwide.

The aircraft was on its way to London when it tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, also impacting several individuals on the ground. Only one passenger survived the incident.

In response to this tragedy, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated rigorous safety inspections across Air India’s fleet of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.

Out of the 33 Dreamliners currently in service, 26 have successfully passed inspection and resumed operations, while the remaining aircraft are still undergoing evaluation. Additionally, extra inspections are being carried out on the Boeing 777 fleet.

Air India has indicated that the announcement of flight reduction is designed to enhance the availability of reserve aircraft and reduce last-minute disruptions. The airline emphasised that this decision serves not only as a safety measure but also aims to restore passenger confidence. A revised international flight schedule will be announced shortly.

The Ahmedabad plane crash has triggered a wave of accountability and support from the airline’s parent company, the Tata Group. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran publicly expressed his condolences for the tragedy and announced a compensation of ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000) for each victim’s family.

The group is also covering medical expenses for the injured and contributing to the reconstruction of the affected medical college hostel.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to transparency and cooperation with investigators. The black box and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered, and a preliminary report is anticipated within the next 30 days.